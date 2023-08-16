Legal Notice Logo

August 16, 2023

Attn: Louise Joseph Boda – Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act

Property owned by Louis Joseph Boda of site 42, 2500 Hwy 97B SE Salmon Arm, B.C., V1E 1A6. Take Notice that pursuant to section 37(3) of the Regulation to the Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act. The Landlord of the Manufactured Home Park at 2500 Hwy 97B SE Salmon Arm B.C., intends to dispose of a 1973 Safeway Canadiana Home 12X64 feet, and its contents, (“the property”) located in Countryside Mobile Manor, Salmon Arm B.C., 30 days after the publication dated of this notice, unless you establish a legal right to possession of the Property, or you make an application to the Supreme Court to establish such a right. After the expiration of the 30 day period, the Property will be disposed of with no further notice to you. Landlord Monica Yakachuck, #6-2500 Hwy 97B SE Salmon Arm B.C. V1E 1A6 250-832-9577

