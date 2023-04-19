Curbside Yard Waste Collection 2023

Spring Event: Week of May 1st
The City will be providing curbside yard waste collection the week of May 1st.
- All collection zones are to put yard waste out at the curb by 7 AM on Monday May 1st
- Our collector typically requires 3 to 4 days to collect from all areas – please leave your bags out until collected
- Friday will be reserved for missed collections – contact SCV @ 250-803-4074 /admin@scvwaste.ca if your bags haven’t been collected by Thursday afternoon
- All items, including branches, must be placed unbundled in paper yard waste bags (no plastic bags of any kind, even if compostable)
- Materials will be accepted in unlimited quantities, provided that each bag does not weigh more than 20 kg (44 lbs)
- Branches may be up to 1” (2.5 cm) in diameter and 3.0 feet (91 cm) in length
- In order to prevent breakage, keep your bags in a dry, covered location until May 1st
Accepted materials include:
|
Leaves
|
Grass and Hedge Clippings
|
Plants
|
Flowers
|
Weeds (non-invasive)
|
Shrubs
|
Sod
|
Small Brances (do not bundle