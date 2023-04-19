Curbside Yard Waste Collection 2023

Spring Event: Week of May 1st

The City will be providing curbside yard waste collection the week of May 1st.

All collection zones are to put yard waste out at the curb by 7 AM on Monday May 1st

Our collector typically requires 3 to 4 days to collect from all areas – please leave your bags out until collected

Friday will be reserved for missed collections – contact SCV @ 250-803-4074 /admin@scvwaste.ca if your bags haven’t been collected by Thursday afternoon

All items, including branches, must be placed unbundled in paper yard waste bags (no plastic bags of any kind, even if compostable)

Materials will be accepted in unlimited quantities, provided that each bag does not weigh more than 20 kg (44 lbs)

Branches may be up to 1" (2.5 cm) in diameter and 3.0 feet (91 cm) in length

In order to prevent breakage, keep your bags in a dry, covered location until May 1st

Accepted materials include: