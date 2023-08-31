DEVELOPMENT OF A PEST MANAGEMENT PLAN

The purpose of Pest Management Plan (PMP) No. 141-Mosq-24/29 is to reduce overall mosquito annoyance for Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) residents, workers and visitors by controlling larval development using an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach to control. The PMP focuses on larval mosquito control initiatives and uses public education, physical site modification and biological controls to reduce larval mosquito populations and conserve or enhance natural mosquito predators wherever possible.

The proposed duration of the PMP is from 01 April 2024 to 31 March 2029. Larvicide products proposed for use include VectoBac 200G (PCP # 18158) or equivalent, which contains the natural-occurring soil bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis var. israelensis, and VectoLex CG (PCP # 28008) or VectoLex WSP (PCP # 28009) made with the related bacterium Bacillus sphaericus. These products are classified as bio-rational products, they are non-persistent, do not accumulate in the environment and provide species- specific control of mosquito larvae. They are non-toxic to other organisms including insects, fish, birds, amphibians, reptiles, wildlife, man and domestic animals.

Mosquito larvae require stagnant or non-flowing waters, temporary or permanent, to develop. Development habitats include river or lake level influenced floodwaters, marshes, ponds, ditches and catch basins. When physical alterations (drainage, filling) are neither practical nor desirable, developing larvae will be treated using the appropriate larvicides. Applications of the granular larvicide products VectoBac and VectoLex will be made using aerial (helicopter) and ground-based, hand- broadcast, or backpack applicator methods. All applications will be conducted within, and adjacent to, the RDNO communities of Mabel Lake, Grindrod, Ashton Creek, Kingfisher and Lumby. Included are all crown, provincial, municipal, regional district, First Nation and private lands, with permission of the applicable landowners, authority or agency. Total treatment area may exceed 500 hectares of public lands in each year of the PMP.

This Pest Management Plan for larval mosquito control is being prepared for the Regional District by Duka Environmental Services Ltd., a biological services firm, with extensive experience in integrated pest management plan development and mosquito control operations. Information on proposed treatment areas, program operations and this PMP are available to the public by request from Duka Environmental Services Ltd. 19732 – 68th Avenue, Langley, BC V2Y 1H6 (604) 881- 4565, Facsimile (866) 759-5902, or email; duka@telus.net. For VectoBac or VectoLex product information please see the manufacturers website www.valentbiosciences. com.

A person wishing to contribute information regarding a proposed treatment site, relevant to the development of this Pest Management Plan, may send copies of the information to Duka Environmental Services Ltd. (agents for the Regional District of North Okanagan) at the contact addresses above within 30 days of the publication of this notice. The identity of any respondents and the contents of anything submitted in response to this notice and application will become part of the public record.