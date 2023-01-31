Electoral Area D Public Hearing

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6 PM

How can I participate?

In person – Attend the hearing at the CSRD Boardroom, located at 555 Harbourfront Drive NE, Salmon Arm.

Electronically – Tune in by Zoom video-conference using a computer or phone. For instructions, see the public hearing listed on February 8, 2023 on the Meetings Calendar of the CSRD website: www.csrd.bc.ca

Submit written comments – Email your comments to plan@csrd.bc.ca Comments must be received before the close of the public hearing. Mail or drop off submissions to the CSRD office: 555 Harbourfront Drive NE, POBox 978, Salmon Arm, V1E4P1. Submissions must be received at the CSRD by noon (12 PM) on February 8, 2023.

Ranchero/Deep Creek Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 750-04 and Ranchero/Deep Creek Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 751-03

Location: 878 Deep Creek Road

Proposed Change: To redesignate and rezone the property from RH – Rural Holdings to MH – Medium Holdings to allow for subdivision of the 40+ hectare parcel into five, eight-hectare lots.

More information is available at www.csrd.bc.ca on the Development Notices page or contact Christine LeFloch Planner III, at 250.833.5957 or by email at plan@csrd.bc.ca.

These bylaws may be inspected at the CSRD office, 555 Harbourfront Drive NE, Salmon Arm beginning Friday, January 27, 2023 until Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays).