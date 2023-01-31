Columbia Shuswap Regional District Logo

January 31, 2023

Electoral Area D Public Hearing

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6 PM

How can I participate?

In person – Attend the hearing at the CSRD Boardroom, located at 555 Harbourfront Drive NE, Salmon Arm.

Electronically – Tune in by Zoom video-conference using a computer or phone. For instructions, see the public hearing listed on February 8, 2023 on the Meetings Calendar of the CSRD website: www.csrd.bc.ca

Submit written comments – Email your comments to plan@csrd.bc.ca Comments must be received before the close of the public hearing. Mail or drop off submissions to the CSRD office: 555 Harbourfront Drive NE, POBox 978, Salmon Arm, V1E4P1. Submissions must be received at the CSRD by noon (12 PM) on February 8, 2023.

Ranchero/Deep Creek Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 750-04 and Ranchero/Deep Creek Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 751-03

Map of Electoral D

Location: 878 Deep Creek Road

Proposed Change: To redesignate and rezone the property from RH – Rural Holdings to MH – Medium Holdings to allow for subdivision of the 40+ hectare parcel into five, eight-hectare lots.

More information is available at www.csrd.bc.ca on the Development Notices page or contact Christine LeFloch Planner III, at 250.833.5957 or by email at plan@csrd.bc.ca.

These bylaws may be inspected at the CSRD office, 555 Harbourfront Drive NE, Salmon Arm beginning Friday, January 27, 2023 until Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays).

Just Posted

An aerial shot shows the Canoe Forest Products Ltd. plywood/veneer plant in Canoe. (Image courtesy of Canoe Forest Products Ltd.)
Business stable for Canoe Forest Products in Salmon Arm despite some industry closures

A travel advisory is in effect along the Trans-Canada Highway in the Shuswap due to slippery road conditions. (DriveBC)
Slippery roads, vehicle accidents in the Shuswap prompt advisory from RCMP

The District of Sicamous approved the fee an applicant must pay for a business licence to run a short-term rental. (Black Press file photo)
District sets $265 fee for business licence to operate short-term rental in Sicamous

School District 83 is reminding the public that possession of illegal drugs in any amount continues to be a criminal offence on K-12 school grounds (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school district provides clarity around possession of illegal drugs