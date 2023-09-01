Electoral Area F Temporary Use Permit Application

Temporary Use Permit No. 830-20 will be considered for issuance by the Board at the Regular Meeting on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 9:30 AM.

How can I make a comment?

You can submit written comments:

Email submissions to plan@csrd.bc.ca

Mail or drop off your submission to the CSRD office at: 555 Harbourfront Drive NE, PO Box 978, Salmon Arm, V1E 4P1.

Submissions must be received at the CSRD by 4 PM on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Temporary Use Permit No. 830-20

Location: 2334 Eva Road in Lee Creek

Proposal: To place a secondary dwelling unit (single-wide mobile home) on the property for use by a family member. If approved, the Temporary Use Permit will allow for this use for up to three years.

For more information, contact Christine LeFloch, at 250-833-5957 or by email at plan@csrd.bc.ca

Information will be posted on the Agendas & Minutes page of the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca as of Friday, September 8, 2023.

This permit application may be inspected at the CSRD office, 555 Harbourfront Drive NE, Salmon Arm beginning Friday, September 1, 2023 until Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday to Friday, excluding holidays.