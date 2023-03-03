Columbia Shuswap Regional District Logo

March 03, 2023

Electoral Area G – Retail Cannabis Application

Copper Island Cannabis Co. has applied to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for a Cannabis Retail Store Licence. The proposed store is located at 1245 Trans-Canada Highway, Sorrento.

Map 1

Share your views with us:

  • Complete the survey online through the CSRD Connect portal on the website, www.csrd.bc.ca
  • Or obtain a paper copy from the CSRD office, 555 Harbourfront Drive NE, Salmon Arm, Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 4 PM
  • Submit survey until March 28, 2023

More information is available at www.csrd.bc.ca or contact Jan Thingsted, Planner III, at 250.833.5918, email plan@csrd.bc.ca

Scar

Previous story
Notice of Public Hearing

Just Posted

Rise Up Helping Hands volunteers Irene Anderson and Marley Ormondy, program director Sherrelle Anderson and executive director Launa Payne, and volunteer Chantell Ducharme make healthy food and put together tote bags on Feb. 24 to give away. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Access to food crucial to Salmon Arm society’s work on Indigenous wellness

Salmon Arm’s Lily Brook and Kaden Baum, at left, take time out during their medal-winning performances at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in PEI. (Photo courtesy of Paul Klements)
Two Salmon Arm Para-Nordic skiers claim 2 medals apiece at Canada Winter Games

The damaged truck. (AIM/ Instagram)
Snowplow damaged by passing car on Highway 97A in Armstrong

A microsuite development proposed for 113 Weddup St. and 1005 Riverside Ave. will consist of 12, 10, 6 and 5-unit buildings. (District of Sicamous image)
Rezoning for 103-unit microsuite development going to Sicamous council