Electoral Area G – Retail Cannabis Application

Copper Island Cannabis Co. has applied to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for a Cannabis Retail Store Licence. The proposed store is located at 1245 Trans-Canada Highway, Sorrento.

Share your views with us:

Complete the survey online through the CSRD Connect portal on the website, www.csrd.bc.ca

Or obtain a paper copy from the CSRD office, 555 Harbourfront Drive NE, Salmon Arm, Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 4 PM

Submit survey until March 28, 2023

More information is available at www.csrd.bc.ca or contact Jan Thingsted, Planner III, at 250.833.5918, email plan@csrd.bc.ca