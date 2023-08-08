The City of Salmon Arm is seeking an organization or individual from the Agricultural Industry with interest respecting environmental issues to join the Environmental Advisory Committee for a two (2) year term ending May 31, 2025.

The Committee acts as an advisory body and resource group to City Council and Administration regarding ways to protect, maintain and enhance the natural environment. The Committee undertakes activities and projects with City Council’s support or direction to further the protection, management conservation and enhancement of the natural environmental resources.

Council will select and appoint committee members.

The Terms of Reference and Application for this Committee are available for review at City Hall or on the City website (www.salmonarm.ca).

Additional information may be obtained by contacting the undersigned. Interested organizations or individuals should submit a written application containing a statement outlining what you feel can be contributed to the Committee. Applications must be received prior to 4:00 p.m. on August 18, 2023.

Erin Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer

City of Salmon Arm

500 – 2 Avenue NE, Box 40, Salmon Arm BC V1E 4N2

Phone: 250-803-4029 E-mail: ejackson@salmonarm.ca