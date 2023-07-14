Household Hazardous Waste Collection

THE CSRD IS HOSTING TWO FREE DROP-OFF EVENTS IN SORRENTO & SICAMOUS.
Saturday, July 15
Sorrento Elementary
1135 Passchendaele Rd
9 AM to 2 PM
Saturday, July 22
Finlayson Park – Sicamous
1121 Eagle Pass Way
9 AM to 2 PM
Accepted Items:
- Items labelled poisonous
- flammable or corrosive
- pesticides
- paints
- gasoline
- batteries automotive oil and antifreeze
- light bulbs
- electronics
Not Accepted:
- Ammunition
- medication
- medical sharps
- flares
- explosives
- biomedical waste
- commercial and institutional waste
FOR MORE INFORMATION: