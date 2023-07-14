Household Hazardous Waste Collection

THE CSRD IS HOSTING TWO FREE DROP-OFF EVENTS IN SORRENTO & SICAMOUS.

Saturday, July 15

Sorrento Elementary

1135 Passchendaele Rd

9 AM to 2 PM

Saturday, July 22

Finlayson Park – Sicamous

1121 Eagle Pass Way

9 AM to 2 PM

Accepted Items:

Items labelled poisonous

flammable or corrosive

pesticides

paints

gasoline

batteries automotive oil and antifreeze

light bulbs

electronics

Not Accepted:

Ammunition

medication

medical sharps

flares

explosives

biomedical waste

commercial and institutional waste

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

WWW.CSRD.BC.CA