July 14, 2023

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

THE CSRD IS HOSTING TWO FREE DROP-OFF EVENTS IN SORRENTO & SICAMOUS.

Saturday, July 15

Sorrento Elementary

1135 Passchendaele Rd

9 AM to 2 PM

Saturday, July 22

Finlayson Park – Sicamous

1121 Eagle Pass Way

9 AM to 2 PM

Accepted Items:

  • Items labelled poisonous
  • flammable or corrosive
  • pesticides
  • paints
  • gasoline
  • batteries automotive oil and antifreeze
  • light bulbs
  • electronics

Not Accepted:

  • Ammunition
  • medication
  • medical sharps
  • flares
  • explosives
  • biomedical waste
  • commercial and institutional waste

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

