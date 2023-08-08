Let’s Move Salmon Arm!

The City of Salmon Arm is seeking four (4) Citizens-At-Large, including one (1) member from the mobility aid community and one (1) senior citizen, with professional or personal interest in Active Transportation to join the Active Transportation Advisory Committee for a term of two (2) years, with an anticipated commencement of September 1, 2023.

The purpose of the Active Transportation Advisory Committee is to provide advice and recommendations to City Council. Familiarity with the City’s Active Transportation Network Plan https://www.salmonarm.ca/DocumentCenter/View/4127/2022-10-17-Salmon-Arm-AT-Network-Plan-FINAL and the Urban Systems Active Transportation report https://www.salmonarm.ca/DocumentCenter/View/4128/2022-10-18-Salmon-Arm-ATP-Summary-Report-V3 are recommended.

The Scope and Activities that the Committee will undertake are as follows:

Identify and review strategies that work towards quantifiable goals for:

– Implementing the Active Transportation Network Plan (ATNP)

– Increasing Active Transportation mode share

– Working towards zero traffic related fatalities or serious injury on city roads

Support awareness of Active Transportation through promotion, education and community outreach

Provide advice to and respond to requests from Council on projects, policies or bylaws under consideration by staff or Council, and on additional topics of interest to committee members that fall within the subject area of the Committee

Provide input on Active Transportation initiatives for the City’s annual budget process

Provide advice and leadership on citizen and stakeholder engagement related to Active Transportation

Support awareness of Active Transportation as a health and environmentally sustainable activity

Improve the quality of Active Transportation with recommendations and support of safe, innovative and cost effective design principles

Encourage land use patterns that support active modes of transportation

Promote integrated and connected regional Active Transportation policies and networks

Periodically report to Council on the progress and success of Active Transportation in Salmon Arm

Interested individuals must be:

Available and willing to volunteer time to Active Transportation Advisory Committee meetings;

Equipped with and comfortable using technology to meet and share information electronically; and

Interested in or possessing a background in Active Transportation.

Council will select and appoint Committee members. The Terms of Reference and Application form for this Committee are available on the City website (www.salmonarm.ca).

Additional information may be obtained by contacting the undersigned. Interested individuals should submit a written application, complete with resume and written statement outlining what you can contribute to the Committee. Applications must be received by 4:00 pm on August 18, 2023.

Erin Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer

City of Salmon Arm

500 – 2 Avenue NE, Box 40, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N2

Phone: 250-803-4029 Email: ejackson@salmonarm.ca