Notice of Applications

for Scrutineers for the Assent Voting on August 26, 2023

On Saturday, August 26, 2023, qualified electors within the proposed service area boundaries will be voting on the following question:

Are you in favour of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District adopting the Shuswap Watershed Council Service Establishment Bylaw No. 5864, 2023 to establish with Electoral C, D, E, F, G and the District of Sicamous, a service for the purpose of obtaining, coordinating and analyzing water quality monitoring data; protecting and improving water quality; and, promoting recreational water safety within the area and to authorize a maximum annual taxation of $180,000 or $0.0167/$1,000 of net taxable value of land and improvements, whichever is greater?

Yes or No

Scrutineers for and against each question must be appointed if applications are received from persons who wish to volunteer for the positions. Only persons entitled to vote as electors on the question shown above are entitled to act as scrutineers. One scrutineer for and one scrutineer against the question will be appointed for each voting place, if sufficient applications are received.

Applications to act as a scrutineer will be accepted by the Chief Election Officer during the period:

9 AM, Tuesday, August 1, 2023 to 4 PM, Friday, August 11, 2023.

Applications will only be received online during this period. The application form can be found on the Shuswap Watershed Council Referendum page of the CSRD website:

www.csrd.bc.ca

Interested persons can obtain additional information on the requirements and procedures for making an application by contacting:

Jennifer Sham, Chief Election Officer

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Box 978, 555 Harbourfront Drive NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4P1 Email: jsham@csrd.bc.ca