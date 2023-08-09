Notice of Assent Voting

PUBLIC NOTICE is given to the electors within Electoral Area C, D, E, F and G of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the District of Sicamous, that assent voting will be held on the following question:

Are you in favour of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District adopting the ShuswapWatershed Council Service Establishment Bylaw No. 5864, 2023 to establish with Electoral C, D, E, F, G and the District of Sicamous, a service for the purpose of obtaining, coordinating and analyzing water quality monitoring data; protecting and improving water quality; and, promoting recreational water safety within the area and to authorize a maximum annual taxation of $180,000 or $0.0167/$1,000 of net taxable value of land and improvements, whichever is greater?

Yes or No

*A copy of the bylaw is available for viewing on the ShuswapWatershed Council Referendum2023 page of the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca

MAIL BALLOT VOTING

Electors may vote by mail by requesting a mail ballot package.

The Mail Ballot Request Form is available at the Shuswap Watershed Council Referendum 2023 page of the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca

Please note: Telephone or email requests will not be accepted. Mail Ballot Request Forms must be received before 12 PM on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

To be counted, your mail ballot must be received by the Chief Election Officer at the CSRD Office no later than 8 PM on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Once you request a mail ballot, you will not be issued another ballot for this assent vote.

Elector Registration

There is no need to pre-register to vote as the registration of qualified electors will take place at the time of voting. You will be required to make a declaration that you meet the following requirements:

18 years of age or older on general voting day

Canadian citizen

resident of British Columbia for at least 6 months immediately before the day of registration

resident within the proposed service area of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District or District of Sicamous OR a registered owner of real property in the proposed service area for at least 30 days immediately before the day of registration, and

not disqualified under the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in the assent voting and not otherwise disqualified by law.

Resident electors must produce 2 pieces of identification (at least one with a signature). Picture identification is not necessary. The identification must prove both residency and identity.

Non-resident property electors must produce 2 pieces of identification (at least one with a signature) to prove identity, provide proof that they are entitled to register in relation to the property, and, if there is more than one owner, provide written consent from a majority of the property owners to one owner voting.

Consent forms to Vote as a Non Resident Property Elector are available at the Shuswap Watershed Council Referendum 2023 page of the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca

For further information, please contact:

Jennifer Sham, Chief Election Officer or Crystal Robichaud,

Deputy Chief Election Officer

corpadmin@csrd.bc.ca