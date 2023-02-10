Notice of Digital Public Meeting Proposed Telus Telecommunications Facility 58.0-Metre Tall Self-Support Tower Structure

PROPOSED STRUCTURE: As part of the public consultation process required by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), TELUS is inviting the public to comment on a proposed telecommunications facility consisting of a 58.0-metre tall self-support tower and ancillary radio equipment situated on privately-owned property in Sorrento, BC.

LOCATION: 1030 Dilworth Road, Sorrento, BC V0E 2W1

COORDINATES: 50.873045, -119.486767

PUBLIC MEETING: TELUS will host a digital public meeting via the Webex application on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023 5:00-6:00 pm. Please note that during the public meeting there will be two (2) presentations, including a presentation at 5:00 pm and another presentation at 5:30 pm. Each presentation will be followed by a question and answer period. For details regarding how to join the Webex meeting, please contact the TELUS contact listed below by no later than Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023.

EXTENDED PUBLIC COMMENT DEADLINE: Any person may comment by close of business day on March 2nd, 2023.

TELUS CONTACT:

Further information can be obtained by contacting:

Brian Gregg, SitePath Consulting Ltd.

PO Box 20138, Vancouver RPO, Fairview, BC V5Z 0C1

Email: briangregg@sitepathconsulting.com