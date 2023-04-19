Legal Notice Notice of Disposition Logo

April 19, 2023

Notice of Disposition – Louis Zoltan Boda and Gloria Gail Boda

Property owned by the late Louis Zoltan Boda and Gloria Gail Boda of site 164, 2500 Hwy 97B SE Salmon Arm, B.C., V1E 1C3. Take notice that pursuant to section 37(3) of the Regulation to the Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act. The landlord of the Manufactured Home Park at 2500 HWY 97B SE Salmon Arm, B.C., intends to dispose of a 1981 Glen River Industries Manufactured Home, 24X40 feet, and its contents, (“the property”) located in Countryside Mobile Manor, Salmon Arm B.C., 30 days after the publication dated of this notice, unless you establish a legal right to possession of the Property, or you make an application to the Supreme Court to establish such a right. After the expiration of the 30 day period, the Property will be disposed of with no further notice to you. Landlord Monica Yakachuk, #6 2500 HWY 97B SE Salmon Arm, B.C. V1E 1A6 250-832-9577

