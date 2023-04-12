Legal Notice Warehouse Lien Act Logo

April 12, 2023

Notice Of Intent – ABC Storage

Notice of intention to sell pursuant of

Warehouseman’s Lien Act.

Contents of units stored by the following people at:

ABC Storage 250-832-0212

6151 Auto Rd S.E. Salmon Arm, B.C. V1E-2X2

Adam Schultz

Unit A72 …. Present charges …. $ 729.25

All accounts are subject to advertising and disposal costs and must be paid in full by May 3, 2023
