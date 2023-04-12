Notice Of Intent – ABC Storage

|
Notice of intention to sell pursuant of
Warehouseman’s Lien Act.
Contents of units stored by the following people at:
ABC Storage 250-832-0212
6151 Auto Rd S.E. Salmon Arm, B.C. V1E-2X2
Adam Schultz
Unit A72 …. Present charges …. $ 729.25
All accounts are subject to advertising and disposal costs and must be paid in full by May 3, 2023
