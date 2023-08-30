NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DISPOSE OF MUNICIPAL PROPERTY

The City of Salmon Arm hereby gives notice of the intention to sell the following lands:

Civic address: 5391 75 Avenue N.E., Salmon Arm

Parcel Identifier No.: 006-385-311

Legal Description: That part of Lot 6, Shown on Plan B3784, Sec. 5, twp. 21, Rge. 9, W6M, KDYD Plan 1795

Copies of any relevant documents and plans may be inspected at the City Hall at 500 – 2 Avenue N.E., Salmon Arm, B.C., V1E 4N2

The City will accept sealed bids until 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on, Friday September 15, 2023.

Anyone may submit a sealed bid to the City of Salmon Arm office at 500 – 2 Avenue N.E., P.O. Box 40, Salmon Arm, B.C. V1E 4N2, addressed to the attention of CAO Erin Jackson. Bids for the property must be submitted in a sealed envelope (entitled “Bid for Property at 5391 75 Avenue N.E.”) and include the following information:

The bidder’s legal name Contact information Offer amount Details of any proposed conditions on the offer Proposed closing date

The highest or any offer may not necessarily be accepted by the City.

For further information about this notice, please contact the Director of Planning and Community Services at gbuxton@salmonarm.ca or by calling 250 803 4015, Monday through Friday (except statutory holidays) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Dated at the City of Salmon Arm this 8 day of August, 2023.