Legal Notice Notice of Proposed Telecommunications Facility or Tower Logo

September 08, 2023

Notice of Proposed TELUS Telecommunications Facility

Description: As part of the public consultation process required by the City of Salmon Arm, TELUS is inviting the public to comment on a proposed telecommunications facility consisting of a 30m monopole tower with a 3m lightning rod, and a fenced equipment compound in order to provide dependable wireless data and voice communication services to Salmon Arm and the surrounding areas.

Location of Proposal: 3160 10th Avenue SE Salmon Arm V1E 1W8

PID: 016-194-888

Coordinates: 50.691520 N, 119.249748 W

Location Map

map 1

For More Information:

Contact TELUS Communications Inc. at:

Kristina Bell

c/o Cypress Land Services

Agents to TELUS Communications Inc.

Suite 1051, 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Tel: 604.620.0877

Email: publicconsultation@cypresslandservices.com

The public is welcome to comment on the proposal by the end of the business day on October 9th, 2023, with respect to this matter.

TELUS File: BC109550

