Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Salmon Arm will hold a Public Hearing virtually and in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 500 – 2 Avenue NE, Salmon Arm, British Columbia, on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

1) Proposed Amendment to Zoning Bylaw No 2303:

Proposed Rezoning of a Portion of Parcel A, Block B, Section 14, Township 20, Range 10, W6M, KDYD, Plan 1523 and a portion of Lot A, Section 14, Township 20, Range 10, W6M, KDYD, Plan 38914 from M-2 (Light Industrial Zone) to CD-20 (Comprehensive Development Zone-20).

Civic Address: 341 – 361 Fraser Avenue NW

Present Use: Vacant Industrial land

Proposed Use: Community shelter

Owner / Agent: City of Salmon Arm

Reference: ZON-1263 Bylaw No. 4594

The staff report for the proposal is available for viewing on the City of Salmon Arm website at https://www.salmonarm.ca/431/Public-Hearing-Notices from July 12, 2023 to July 24, 2023 inclusive. Those who deem their interest affected by the proposed bylaws are urged to review the online file, contact the undersigned or phone the Development Services Department at 250.803.4000 to obtain the facts of the proposal prior to the hearing.

Meetings are being held in person and virtually. If you wish to attend virtually, a link to the virtual meeting is available in the Agenda section on our website www.salmonarm.ca.

City Council encourages the continued use of the city’s website to stay informed on current Development applications and Council Agendas.

Sue Wood, Director of Corporate Services