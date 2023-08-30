City of Salmon Arm Logo

August 30, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Salmon Arm will hold a Public Hearing virtually and in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 500 – 2 Avenue NE, Salmon Arm, British Columbia, on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

1) Proposed Zoning Bylaw Text Amendment:

District of Salmon Arm Zoning Bylaw No. 2303 is hereby amended as follows:

a) Section 32.2 – Permitted Uses to M-5 Zone – add: 32.2.13 Office, storage building, workshop and yard for general contractor and trade contractor

Applicant: City of Salmon Arm

Reference: Bylaw No. 4596/ZON-1271

