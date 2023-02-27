Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Salmon Arm will hold a Public Hearing virtually and in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 500 – 2 Avenue NE, Salmon Arm, British Columbia, on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

1) Proposed Amendment to Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 4000:

Re-designate Lot 2, Section 32, Township 20, Range 9, W6M, KDYD, Plan 1882 Except Plan H609 from INS (Institutional) to LR (Low Density Residential).

2) Proposed Amendment to Zoning Bylaw No 2303:

Rezone Lot 2, Section 32, Township 20, Range 9, W6M, KDYD, Plan 1882 Except Plan H609 from P-3 (Institutional) to R-8 (Residential Suite Zone).

Civic Address: 6540 50 Street NE

Location: Northeast of Trans Canada Highway on the east side of 50 Street NE

Present Use: Institutional (inactive School building)

Proposed Use: Single Family Dwelling with suite and home-based business

Owner/Applicant: Switzer, C. & Muxlow, R.

Reference: OCP4000-52/Bylaw No. 4555 and ZON-1253/ Bylaw No. 4556

The staff reports for the proposals are available for viewing on the City of Salmon Arm website at

https://www.salmonarm.ca/431/Public-Hearing-Notices from February 14 to February 27, 2023 inclusive. Those who deem their interest affected by the proposed bylaws are urged to review the online file, contact the undersigned or phone the Development Services Department at 250.803.4000 to obtain the facts of the proposal prior to the hearing.

Meetings are being held in person and virtually. In person attendance will be on a first come first serve basis. If you wish to attend electronically email cityhall@salmonarm.ca.

City Council encourages the continued use of the city’s website to stay informed on current Development applications and Council Agendas.

Sue Wood, Director of Corporate Services