Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Salmon Arm will hold a Public Hearing virtually and in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 500 – 2 Avenue NE, Salmon Arm, British Columbia, on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

1) Proposed Amendment to Zoning Bylaw No 2303:

Proposed Rezoning of That Part of Legal Subdivision 9 of Section 24 shown on Plan B1997; Township 20, Range 10, W6M, KDYD from R-1 (Single Family Residential Zone) to R-8 (Residential Suite Zone).

Civic Address: 2761 20 Avenue NE Location: West of 30 Street on the North side of 20 Avenue NE Present Use: Single Family Dwelling Proposed Use: Residential Suite Zone Owner: S. & K. Dyck/Brown Johnson Surveyors Reference: ZON-1262 Bylaw No. 4571

The staff report for the proposal is available for viewing on the City of Salmon Arm website at https://www.salmonarm.ca/431/Public-Hearing-Notices from March 14, 2023 to March 27, 2023 inclusive. Those who deem their interest affected by the proposed bylaws are urged to review the online file, contact the undersigned or phone the Development Services Department at 250.803.4000 to obtain the facts of the proposal prior to the hearing.

Meetings are being held in person, with limited capacity, and virtually. In person attendance will be on a first come first serve basis. If you wish to attend electronically email cityhall@salmonarm.ca.

City Council encourages the continued use of the city’s website to stay informed on current Development applications and Council Agendas.

Sue Wood, Director of Corporate Services