City of Salmon Arm Logo

City of Salmon Arm Logo

February 15, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Salmon Arm will hold a Public Hearing virtually and in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 500 – 2 Avenue NE, Salmon Arm, British Columbia, on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

1) Proposed Amendment to Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 4000:

Re-designate Lot 2, Section 32, Township 20, Range 9, W6M, KDYD, Plan 1882 Except Plan H609 from INS (Institutional) to LR (Low Density Residential).

2) Proposed Amendment to Zoning Bylaw No 2303:

Rezone Lot 2, Section 32, Township 20, Range 9, W6M, KDYD, Plan 1882 Except Plan H609 from P-3 (Institutional) to R-8 (Residential Suite Zone).

Map 1

Civic Address: 6540 50 Street NE

Location: Northeast of Trans Canada Highway on

the east side of 50 Street NE

Present Use: Institutional (inactive School building)

Proposed Use: Single Family Dwelling with suite and home-based business

Owner/Applicant: Switzer, C. & Muxlow, R.

Reference: OCP4000-52/Bylaw No. 4555 and ZON-1253/ Bylaw No. 4556

The staff reports for the proposals are available for viewing on the City of Salmon Arm website at https://www.salmonarm.ca/431/Public-Hearing-Notices from February 14 to February 27, 2023 inclusive. Those who deem their interest affected by the proposed bylaws are urged to review the online file, contact the undersigned or phone the Development Services Department at 250.803.4000 to obtain the facts of the proposal prior to the hearing.

Meetings are being held in person and virtually. In person attendance will be on a first come first serve basis. If you wish to attend electronically email cityhall@salmonarm.ca.

City Council encourages the continued use of the city’s website to stay informed on current Development applications and Council Agendas.

Sue Wood, Director of Corporate Services

February 15 and February 22

Previous story
Notice of Digital Public Meeting Proposed Telus Telecommunications Facility 58.0-Metre Tall Self-Support Tower Structure

Just Posted

Salmon Arm incumbent councillor Louise Wallace Richmond, in yellow, enjoys a celebratory hug with other incumbent local politicians on municipal election night 2022. (File photo)
Salmon Arm councillor to pull up chair at national table

Parking for Little Mountain Park off 10th Street SE will not be permitted on Feb. 16 and 17 as land clearing takes place for construction of the city water system’s Zone 5 booster station. (Google image)
Land clearing for Salmon Arm water system booster station to affect park access

Andrew Grose will have audiences laughing at the Salmar Classic Theatre on March 30, 2023. (Train Wreck Comedy image)
Canadian comedy veteran Andrew Grose coming to Salmon Arm

This image shows supplies that may be included inside a ShelterBox, which is delivered to a family in need after a disaster. (ShelterBox photo)
Salmon Arm Rotarians support relief efforts in Türkiye, Syria after earthquakes