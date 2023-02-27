Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel – Sewer and Water Frontage Taxes – Transportation Parcel Tax -73rd Avenue Watermain Extension Parcel Tax

Notice is hereby given that a Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel will sit on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the City of Salmon Arm Council Chambers, 500 – 2 Avenue NE., Salmon Arm, B.C., to hear complaints and to deal with any amendments to the parcel tax rolls in connection with the following City of Salmon Arm Bylaws:

Water Frontage Tax Bylaw No. 1023;

Sewer Frontage Tax Bylaw No. 1244;

Transportation Parcel Tax Bylaw No. 4330; and

73 Avenue Water Main Extension Establishment Bylaw No. 3793.

Property owners may make a complaint to the Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel with respect to a parcel tax roll only on one or more of the following grounds:

There is an error or omission respecting a name or address on the parcel tax roll; There is an error or omission respecting the inclusion of a parcel; There is an error or omission respecting the taxable frontage of a parcel; and/or An exemption has been improperly allowed or disallowed.

To be considered by the Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel, a complaint regarding a parcel tax roll must be received in writing by the City of Salmon Arm no later than 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023.

In Person: 500 – 2 Avenue, NE

By Mail: Box 40, Salmon Arm, B.C. V1E 4N2

By Email: propertytax@salmonarm.ca

Any notice of complaint must include your name, phone number and identify the property of the complaint (i.e. roll number and civic address) together with your stated grounds of complaint.

The Frontage, Transportation and 73rd Avenue Water Main Parcel Tax Rolls will be open for inspection at the Customer Service counter of City Hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding holidays.

Chelsea Van de Cappelle, CPA

Collector / Chief Financial Officer