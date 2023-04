The public is reminded that all requests for Beer Garden Permits on City property must be made to the Manager of Permits and Licensing. Requests must be received prior to 4:00 p.m., Friday, May 2023, for the 2023 season.

Remember, if you are planning to host a beer garden, you must have your permit request submitted prior to May 12, 2023.

City of Salmon Arm

Attention: Manager of Permits and Licensing 500 – 2 Avenue NE, Box 40

Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N2

Fax: 250-803-4041