District of Sicamous

April 20, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE – PARTNERING AGREEMENT

Compliant with Section 24 of the Community Charter, the District of Sicamous hereby gives notice that it will enter into a partnering agreement with Glenn’s Water Taxi from May 1 to September 30, 2023 with the option to renew for an additional term in 2024.

With this agreement, the District will provide Glenn’s Water Taxi with access to one boat slip at the Main Street public wharf and one parking stall at Main Street Landing in exchange for bylaw enforcement and towing services related to the District of Sicamous Public Wharf Regulation Bylaw No. 935, 2023.

As per the bylaw, moorage on public wharves is not permitted between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Those in contravention of the bylaw are subject to having their vessel removed and impounded. For more information about District bylaws, please visit www.sicamous.ca.

Questions related to this partnering agreement may be directed to the corporate services department.

446 Main Street, PO Box 219 T: 250 836 2477 E: corporate@sicamous.ca

Sicamous, BC, V0E 2V0 F: 250 836 4314 http://www.sicamous.ca

