January 20, 2023

Public Notice – Volunteer Opportunity

Committee members are needed for Advisory Planning Commissions (APC) in Electoral Areas:

  • B (Rural Revelstoke, Galena Bay, Trout Lake)
  • C (Sunnybrae, Tappen, White Lake, Eagle Bay)
  • D (Salmon Valley, Falkland, Deep Creek, Ranchero)
  • F (Scotch Creek, Celista, Anglemont, Seymour Arm)
  • G (Sorrento, Blind Bay, Notch Hill, Carlin)

We need people with:

  • a background and interest in land use development and local government,
  • an understanding of the CSRD and local government process,
  • an interest and passion for sustainable community development.

*Individuals who best demonstrate these attributes will be recommended to the CSRD Board of Directors for appointment.

APPLY TO BE A PART OF THE APC BY MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2023.

Expression of Interest Forms are available on the Advisory Planning Commission page of the CSRD website:

www.csrd.bc.ca

WHAT’S AN APC?

APC members work together to make recommendations to the CSRD Board on land-use related matters (ie. bylaw amendments, Temporary Use Permits) within an Electoral Area.

An APC consists of five (5) to nine (9) members.

The appointments are for a four (4) year term beginning in the Spring of 2023 to the Spring of 2027.

The APC typically meets once a month, or less. Training will be provided.

Contact:

Denise Ackerman, Planner II

T: 250-833-5960

E: dackerman@csrd.bc.ca

