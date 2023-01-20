Public Notice – Volunteer Opportunity

Committee members are needed for Advisory Planning Commissions (APC) in Electoral Areas:
- B (Rural Revelstoke, Galena Bay, Trout Lake)
- C (Sunnybrae, Tappen, White Lake, Eagle Bay)
- D (Salmon Valley, Falkland, Deep Creek, Ranchero)
- F (Scotch Creek, Celista, Anglemont, Seymour Arm)
- G (Sorrento, Blind Bay, Notch Hill, Carlin)
We need people with:
- a background and interest in land use development and local government,
- an understanding of the CSRD and local government process,
- an interest and passion for sustainable community development.
*Individuals who best demonstrate these attributes will be recommended to the CSRD Board of Directors for appointment.
APPLY TO BE A PART OF THE APC BY MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2023.
Expression of Interest Forms are available on the Advisory Planning Commission page of the CSRD website:
WHAT’S AN APC?
APC members work together to make recommendations to the CSRD Board on land-use related matters (ie. bylaw amendments, Temporary Use Permits) within an Electoral Area.
An APC consists of five (5) to nine (9) members.
The appointments are for a four (4) year term beginning in the Spring of 2023 to the Spring of 2027.
The APC typically meets once a month, or less. Training will be provided.
Contact:
Denise Ackerman, Planner II
T: