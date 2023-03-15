Public Notice: Woodlot Licence W0326

NOTICE: WOODLOT LICENCE W0326 – PROPOSED DELETION OF PRIVATE LAND – OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC VIEWING AND COMMENT

Notice is hereby given that 636843 BC Ltd. is applying to the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations to remove approximately 65 hectares of private land from W0326. This land parcel that is located approximately 6.7km west of the community of Enderby along Deep Creek Road. Maps and additional information regarding these proposed private land deletion from W0326 can be viewed by contacting Bert Pereboom (RPF) at (250)540-0683 in Vernon. To ensure consideration of concerns or inclusion of additional information, written comments only will be accepted before April 14, 2023 addressed to Bert Pereboom (RPF), TRP Forestry Consultants Inc. 4104 Cascade Drive, Vernon, B.C. V1T 9M2.