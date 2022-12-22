Request for Design Review Panel Members

City Council will be selecting a group of up to seven (7) volunteer members to serve on the City’s Design Review Panel for the next three (3) year term starting over 2023 to the end of 2025. Those with a background in urban design, architecture, landscape architecture, planning and/or development may be interested in serving on the Panel.

The City’s Official Community Plan (OCP) designates commercial, industrial and multiple family residential development permit areas. Each development permit area has form and character objectives for new development and, in particular, guidelines intended for building, site and landscape design. The Panel’s mandate is to review development permit applications at scheduled meetings and then provide recommendations to City Council with respect to the applicable guidelines.

Panel meetings are held on weekdays and typically during the afternoon. The number of meetings held over a term is dependent on the quantity of development permit applications received by the City. Interested persons should forward a statement of interest with the following information:

Name, address and contact information;

Qualifications, background and related experience; and

A brief statement indicating what you can contribute to the Panel.

Statements of interest will be received up to and including Friday, January 6, 2023, and should be mailed to the City of Salmon Arm, Box 40, Salmon Arm, BC, V1E 4N2, or hand delivered to City Hall located at 500 – 2 Avenue NE, or e-mailed to planning@salmonarm.ca. For more information, please contact the Development Services Department at 250-803-4010.