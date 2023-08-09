City of Salmon Arm Logo

August 09, 2023

STAGE 3 WATER RESTRICTIONS NOW IN EFFECT

Please be advised that due to continued drought conditions, low lake level and high demand on the City’s water supply, Stage 3 water restrictions are now in effect. This allows outdoor water use only 1 day per week based on your address. Should drought conditions and high demand persist, further restrictions will be applied.

Table 1

* Numbers in parenthesis are the last 2 digits of the street address. Stratas and mobile home parks (MHP) are to use the street address, not the unit address (I.E. the entire strata or MHP will share watering days).

On designated days, outdoor water use is allowed for a MAXIMUM of 2 hours in ONE of the following time periods:

  • 7 AM – 11 AM
  • 7 PM – 11 PM
  • 12 AM – 7 AM (this is the preferred time period for automatic sprinkler systems)
Image 1

These periods provide flexibility but the best watering time is overnight or early morning, to maximize absorption and minimize evaporation. A longer grass length will also improve drought tolerance.

Visit www.salmonarm.ca/water-restrictions to see the current stage, view the detailed Water Usage Restrictions information sheet (which includes exceptions for food producing plants), sign-up for alerts and get water conservation tips. Also look for these signs around the City that indicate the current stage..

Residents are encouraged to conserve water wherever possible, both indoors and out. Failure to comply with these restrictions may result in a fine, metered water rates, or a discontinuation of service. Contact the City for more information at 250.803.4000 / info@salmonarm.ca. Your co-operation in adhering to these restrictions is greatly appreciated.

AGRICULTURAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE

