With heavy hearts we are sad to announce the passing of Al (Joseph) Clair.

Al passed away peacefully and with dignity. He battled his illness with courage and integrity always with a positive attitude. There was always a smile and a joke whenever anyone came for a visit.

Anyone who knew him, knew that he had a wicked sense of humour and a keen sense of design. A friend’s son once called him “laughing Al”. He had a contagious laugh that could get a crowd laughing with him even in the most dire of circumstances.

Al was the 3rd of five children. He is predeceased by his mother and father, Mary and Joseph Clair; his brother Donald Clair (Arlene), as well as his sister, Shirley Clair.

He is survived by his partner and best friend, Glenn (Andreasen), who has been his sole caregiver, friend, mentor and support system through Al’s journey and beyond. Glenn was always by Al’s side and will miss Al dearly.

Al is also survived by his wife, Ursula Clair; sons, Stephen (Kari) Lethbridge, AB, Andrew (Juanita) Vancouver, B.C. and Jason (Sarah) Kelowna, BC; cherished grandchildren, Caitlin, Tyler, Zachary and Harper; brothers, Gerald Clair Hixton, BC, sister-in-law, Arlene Vernon, BC and Robert (Cindy) Clair, Delta, BC., Sister-in-law Arlene Clair, Brother-in-law Bernie Hinkel (Denise) Florida, USA, brother-in-law Gary Hinkel, Vernon, BC, As well as nieces and nephews, Christopher & Amy (Hinkel); Matthew & Lana (Hinkel); Jarod (Alice) Clair, Megan (Adam) MacEwan; David, Randy, Debbie and Brian.

Al started his career as a court reporter, having reported in family court in Toronto before moving to Vancouver, BC to continue his career as a court reporter. He went off to Ottawa to become a Hansard Reporter in the Senate for one year, but Vancouver was calling him back. He finished his career Vancouver and then Kelowna, BC. He retired to Salmon Arm with his partner Glenn.

Al will be missed by all his family and we all wish him well on his journey.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Variety or BC Children’s hospital in memory of Al Clair.

Online condolences may be forwarded to the family through Al’s

obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com

Bowers Funeral Home and Crematorium