Clay was born and raised on a farm in Vegreville AB. At age 16, he moved with his parents and 4 siblings to Haney BC. In 1952 he went on a mission to Australia with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married Fay Watts in 1955 and they had 5 children. In 1969 he returned to Canada and made Salmon Arm his home. He married Joyce Wutzke in 1974 and had 3 more children. He worked as a horse trainer, farrier, and livestock hauler for many years.

He lived by the motto ‘use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.’ He had very strong opinions and was not afraid to make his voice heard. In his later years, he could often be seen cleaning up the streets of Salmon Arm and trying to enforce his own landscaping ideas at McGuire Lake.

Predeceased by his parents Enid & Clarence; brothers-in-law DeLoy and Kay; brother Cliff; daughter Debbie.

Survived by his American family: sisters Isabel, Betty and Clarine (Wally). Australian family: daughter Michelle; sons Clinton, Wayne (Dianne), Vernon (Carolyn); grandchildren Brenn (Melissa), Lorrie, Luke, Lachlan, Nicolas, Elise, Tahnee, Damon, Jarom, Reece, Morgan, Shelby; great-grandchildren Nikita, Lilly. Canadian family: sons Lundy, Cody (Andrea); daughter Saralea (Troy); grandchildren Ella, Tate, Wesley. Also many cousins, nieces and nephews spread around Canada and the US and his LDS church family.

Thank you to the staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living for giving him a home and various projects to keep him busy. Thank you also to Dr. Mike Skubiak and the caring staff at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

At Clay’s request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

On line condolences may be sent to Clay’s obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com.

Bowers Funeral Home and Crematorium