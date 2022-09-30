Diane Salo

In Loving Memory ~

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that Diane’s family announces her sudden and unexpected death.

Diane is survived by her siblings Rosy, Mary, Everett, sister-in-law Barbara, children Christine (Brett), Clifford (Coralee), three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and Roxanne. Diane was predeceased, her parents David and Jean, parents in-laws Lydia and Matthew, brothers Joseph and Thomas, and brother-in-law Bill.

Diane will be lovingly remembered and terribly missed by her sisters, brother, children, and grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted sister, mother, and grandmother. She loved her cats and dogs, as well as the furry friends in our house.

Diane was a homemaker, raising us kids and knitting winter accessories that kept us warm. She enjoyed latch hook kits making a variety of creatures and scenes.

She enjoyed taking care of her day lilies, irises, and roses that grew in front of her home, with a variety of garden ornaments and wind chimes. She also loved her cactuses and glass ornaments inside. She looked forward to Avon’s newest catalog brought to her by her favorite lady. She loved all their newest products especially slippers and socks with cats and dogs on them.

Every Wednesday afternoon Mom would come home off The Shuswap Transit Bus, she would tell me of how much she enjoyed all the conversations with her friends and the drivers as we talked and walked up our driveway to her place carrying her groceries.

A celebration of Diane’s life will be held at the family home for family, and friends on October 1, 2022, after 1:00 p.m. For those who cannot attend the day, condolences can be presented online at www.bowersfuneralservice.com

