Forever remembered, we announce the passing of Don Doebert at the age of 72 years. Predeceased by his parents, Ed and Ruth, sister Darlene, and brother Ray, Don leaves behind his daughters Lisa Bloor (Bill), Heather Lessard (Darcy), step daughter Robin Treemer (Al), step son Terry Kozun, 6 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, brothers Bill and Dale as well as his nieces and nephews.

Born in Salmon Arm in 1948, Don grew up on the homestead of Charles and Edith Doebert in Blind Bay and later homesteaded in Sorrento on the site of the present day Sorrento Shopping Centre. Don later married and lived in Notch Hill for 30 years with first wife Connie Doebert and second wife Leslie Doebert.

Don had a construction company, worked at the Adams Lake Lumber Mill, and later for Canada Post.

Don proudly lived in Sorrento his entire life. He had a sentimental spirit and was a gentle natured man. He did things his way, usually with a beer, smoke, dog, and a smile. Shuswap Lake was his happy place and many summers were spent camping in Eagle Bay.

As per Don’s request there will not be a celebration of life.

Donations in Don’s memory can be made to Salmon Arm SPCA.

Online condolences may be sent to Don’s family through his obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com Obituary