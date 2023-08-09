Donald Cruickshank

In Loving Memory (1938-20233) ~

It’s with much sadness that my husband and best friend, father and stepfather has passed away from battling strokes for 3 years.

Don worked for BC Railway from 1950-1993 when he retired. Don and Barb moved to Salmon Arm then to run a B&B Cinnamon Stick for 10 years. He then got a job driving for Salmon Arm transit which he just loved as driving was one of his hobbies.

Don and Barb also enjoyed hiking, biking, x country skiing, snowshoeing, and kayaking so thoroughly enjoying the Shuswap.

Don always had a smile on his face and was a great person to have as a friend.

R.I.P Don from all your family and friends and of course Sadie (your loving little pet dog).

Condolences and memories of Don can be shared through his obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com

