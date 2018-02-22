Doris Belva Bowlby

Nov 10, 1917 – Feb 22, 2018

Doris passed away peacefully at Youville Home in St. Albert, AB.

She will be remembered by her daughter, Judy Hrabinsky (Harry), son, Rick Bowlby (Agnes), 3 granddaughters and 4 great grandchildren.

She was born in Regina, SK, came to Alberta as a child where she spent many years before moving to Salmon Arm, BC then returning to Alberta in 2015.

Doris was predeceased by her husband, Roy Bowlby, and a grandson in 1977.

Cremation has taken place and interment will take place at a later date in Salmon Arm, BC.

The family would like to express their thanks to the Youville Home for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to a charity of choice.