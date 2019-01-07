January 1, 1924 – January 7, 2019

Our little Mother Dorothy Davison (Stewart) passed away this morning peacefully …she was 95 years old and led an extremely full life. She lived with her husband, Mel Davison (now deceased) in Pinkham, Saskatchewan (Kindersley) for 44 years, before moving to Salmon Arm, BC with her daughter, Patty Fleming and son in law, Joe Fleming and family. She will leave a legacy and a great example of a strong, determined, feisty, loving woman, a great art teacher, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and tap dancer to all of her four daughters, 21 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, extended family and close friends.

We are having a celebration of life (funeral) in Salmon Arm this Saturday the 12th of January at 11am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1400 20th Street NE, Salmon Arm, BC.

She will be laid to rest in Pinkham, Saskatchewan alongside her husband, Mel Davison. An open house and get together for family and friends in Kindersley and Pinkham and area to remember Dorothy will be held this summer in Kindersley, Saskatchewan.

Her daughters, Colleen Jensen, Susan Brendon, Shelley Fitzner, and Patty Fleming invite you to come and celebrate Dorothy’s life with them in Salmon Arm this Saturday, January 12th or in Kindersley this summer.

A warm thank you to the staff and nurses at Mount Ida Mews and to Fischer’s funeral services.

For more information please contact the family at susan@tldproimagery.com.

Share memories and online condolences through Dorothy’s obituary at info@fischersfuneralservices.com.

