Eleanore Bolton

Join us in Celebrating the Life of Eleanore Bolton ~
October 17, 1930 – January 2, 2021
Saturday, October 8th, 2022 at 2:00 pm
St. George Anglican Church Hall,
602 Knight Avenue, Enderby, BC
Join us and share your stories and favorite memories of Eleanore.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries