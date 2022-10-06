Join us in Celebrating the Life of Eleanore Bolton ~
October 17, 1930 – January 2, 2021
Saturday, October 8th, 2022 at 2:00 pm
St. George Anglican Church Hall,
602 Knight Avenue, Enderby, BC
Join us and share your stories and favorite memories of Eleanore.
