Herbert William Noren

November 1, 2022

In loving memory ~

Herb was raised on a farm near Westbridge, alongside the Kettle River in southern BC.

He started grade 1 at the two room Westbridge school with six others in his class but for one reason or another, was the only one left in his grade by his third year. It stayed that way until grade 7 when he went to high school in Midway. Maybe it was this formative time alone that contributed to his relaxed attitude and tendency to operate on his own wavelength. After high school in Grand Forks, Herb eventually made his way to BCIT and then the Ministry of Forests. Along the way, he travelled to many parts of the world, doing it with enthusiasm and an easy grace that was his trademark throughout life.

His career with the Ministry of Forests began in Recreation, but soon evolved to silviculture which he loved. So it was with much consternation that he was drafted into Compliance and Enforcement (C&E) during a reorganization. Despite his dismay, he ended up doing such a good job that it led to him winning the provincial Glen Evely award for C&E excellence. Naturally, Herb attributed his winning of the award to the excellence of his coworkers’ submission. But it was also his reliance on his natural sense of justice which made him special. Herb was an amazing artist, photographer, writer/poet, gardener and piano player. He was curious and interested in people from all walks of life which resulted in him having a large circle of dynamic and dedicated friends.

He was a wonderful brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend and was much loved. He will be dearly missed. Herb is survived by sisters Ellen and Beth and brother Doug (Sharyn), as well as nephews and nieces Penny, Tessa, Pelle, Lainey, Millie, Heather and James. He was predeceased by niece Wanita.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.bowersfuneralservice.com

