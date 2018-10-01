Irene Hagen

It is with deep sorrow and hearts full of loving gratitude that we announce the passing of Irene Ann Hagen (nee MacDonald), beloved wife, mother, grammy, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed and forever cherished by her husband of over 51 years Kilmer Hagen, son Kilmer Hagen and his fiancee Erin Moore, daughter and son-in-law Katrina and Shawn Hansen, grandchildren Kya and Korben Hansen, brothers Don (Audrey) and Bruce MacDonald, sister Clare Spittal and countless brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Irene was pre-deceased by her brother George MacDonald and sister Mary Pasemko (nee MacDonald).

Irene was a long-standing contributor to the Salmon Arm community offering countless volunteer hours as a member of the Hospital Auxiliary, Salmon Arm Minor Hockey and Catholic Woman’s League. She also spent many years working as a lunch hour supervisor for School District 83. One of her greatest gifts was the gift of her time. In a world where we are all so busy with our daily lives she always made time for her family and friends.

Her charming sense of humour will be fondly remembered. An example of this is how she instructed her nieces and nephews to address her as “gorgeous Aunt ‘Rene”, an endearing title that has stuck with many of them.

There is no question that her greatest pride and joy came from being a Grammy to her two grandchildren, Kya and Korben. Anyone who knew Irene has listened to her lovable tales and understood first hand her adoration for her grandkids.

We have many fond memories that will help us through this difficult time, and smile knowing she is up there showing off her delightfully sweet dance moves.

A service will be held on Monday Oct. 22, 2018 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph’s parish in Salmon Arm, followed by a celebratory luncheon in the parish hall. All are welcome. Donations in her memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Society of BC alzheimer.ca/en/bc.

On line condolences may be sent to Irene’s obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com.

