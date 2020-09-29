October 22, 1921 – September 29, 2020

James (Joe) was born Oct. 22,1921, in Revelstoke, BC, to James Halliday Parks Munro and Lucinda Lyndon Smith. He was predeceased by his wife, Sarah, parents, sisters, Doreen, Shirley and Audrey, brothers, Bill and Gordon, and daughters, Blair and Gloria.

Joe grew up in Revelstoke where he continued to live until he enlisted in the army in 1941. Joe was a World War 2 Veteran and a 58-year Member of the Royal Canadian Legion. Joe was 20 when he enlisted with the Fifth Field Artillery Regiment in Vancouver in 1941. He was part of the Battle for Caen from June to August 1944 and the battle for Falaise in August of that year before crossing the Seine into Dieppe, Belgium and into Holland Joe was in Western Germany on VE Day, May 8,1945.

Joe met his wife to be, Sarah Blair McDougall, while on leave in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1942. They were married on Oct. 22, 1945 in Glasgow and spent their honeymoon in Loch Lomond.

They made their first home in Taft, BC, where they started their family: Pauline Blair, born 1947, Gloria Mary, born 1949, James Ivan, born 1953, and Angela Marie, born 1962. After Taft, they moved to Sicamous in 1951 where they lived until their move to Salmon Arm in 2006.

Joe worked for the Canadian Pacific Railroad from 1940 to 1981, when he retired. His seniority was held while he was in the army. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hiking and cross-country skiing. He was a founding member of Shuswap Outdoors. He helped cut many of the original trails in the Larch Hills.

Joe spent his last years at Mt. Ida Mews where he died peacefully on Sept. 29, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Ivan (Marilyn) and Angela (Ken), son-in-law, Jack (Gloria) Foulkes, grandchildren Natalie (Allan), Durin, Joel, and Clara, great-grandchildren, Kirsten and Brian, and numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.

The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff and volunteers of Mt. Ida Mews for their care of Joe this past five years.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Joe on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2020 at 1 pm., at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Sicamous, BC with Father Dale Normandeau the Celebrant. Interment for both Joe and Sarah to take place following at Solsqua Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Heart and Stroke or a charity of choice.

