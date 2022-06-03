Celebration of Life ~

The Menear family would like to invite one and all to a celebration of life for James (Jim) Menear. The celebration will be held upstairs at the legion in Sicamous June 18/2022.

A bar will be made available, all proceeds will be going to the legion. Beef on a bun and salad will be provided.

Time frame 11:30 for those are able to attend please let us know if you are interested. 250-253-4191.