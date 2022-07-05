In Loving Memory ~

Jenny Gilburg passed away in May of 2021 at the age of 87 years.

Mike and family invite you to join them in a Celebration of life service and reception in the Elk’s Hall, 3690 30th street NE (North Broadview) on Saturday morning, July 16, 2022 at 11 a.m.

She is well remembered and respected for all her years of dedication in the community and work with the Royal Canadian Legion and years with the Hospital Women’s Auxiliary.

On line condolences may be sent to Jenny’s obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com