With sadness we announce the sudden passing of Jim Holloway. He was predeceased by his wife Dodie and brother Clarence. He is survived by his loving extended family and many special friends who are so grateful for all the years they had with him.

Jim had lived in the area since 1948 and had owned a store with his brother, farmed, worked at Revy, then eventually became a realtor, along with his many volunteer activities. One of his hobbies over the years was his huge vegetable garden, and another was to go fishing with his friends at the Shuswap Fly Fishing Club.

We know that a great many people will miss this dear man who had such a kind, patient, generous nature. He was one of the ‘good guys.’

No service, but please take a few quiet moments to celebrate Jim’s life.

Online condolences may be sent to Jim’s family through his obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com

Bowers Funeral Home and CrematoriumObituary