Joan Currie













September 10, 2020

Our beautiful mother; a woman of faith, poet & singer, who’s joined the heavenly chorus! In 2010 Mom wrote:

“My journeys reward complete, I’ll kneel humbly at God’s feet. Thankful that He led me thro, He will do the same for each of you.” We’ll love you forever and always, Mom!

Lynn & Lee Taschuk, John Currie, Lisa Glass.

Online condolences may be sent to Joan’s family through her full obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com Obituary