April 19, 2022
Celebration of Life Sunday, May 1st, 1:00 PM SASCU Community Centre.
The family of Joan O’Brien invite all who had the privilege of knowing our dear Mom to join us to celebrate her life. After the tribute & slide show, there will be an open microphone to share memories and stories of our Mom. Light refreshments to follow.
Your life was a blessing
Your memory a treasure
You are loved beyond words
and missed beyond measure
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map