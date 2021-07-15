1931-2021 ~ It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John (Joannes) de Dood. John passed away peacefully at home at the age of 90.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeannette; sisters: Jane Kerssens, Riek Van Lieshout, Tina Horsthuis, Johanna Coates, Nellie Rasmussen and brother Peter de Dood; children: Brenda (Brad) Popoff, John (June) de Dood, Michelle (Larry) Kipp, Bill (Colette) de Dood and Mitzi (Roland) Berndt; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

John was born on June 6, 1931 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. He immigrated to Canada in 1953 along with his parents and 11 siblings. One sister remained in The Netherlands.

After six long days on the boat, they landed in Halifax at Pier 21 and six more long days on the train to Salmon Arm.

He settled in Salmon Arm and did miscellaneous farming jobs before starting to work at Federated Co-op Mill in Canoe. He worked there for 23 years. John married Jeannette Poitras November 23, 1957. They moved to Canoe in 1961 where they started their own dairy farm. They started with six cows. In 1966 the family moved to a larger dairy farm in Grindrod.

He farmed until his retirement in 1990 and lived on the farm until 2006 when he moved to Salmon Arm.

John’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Heunis and the Interior Health Palliative Care Unit, especially Krista, Chris, Laura, Tammy and Andy.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.MyAlternatives.ca

Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services® Armstrong 250-546-7237 & Vernon 250-558-0866

Alternatives Funeral & Cremation ServicesObituary