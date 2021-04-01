1945-2021 ~ With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beautiful mother, Kathleen May Cutting (nee Hamilton).

Kathy was born in Regina, Saskatchewan on April 19, 1945 and raised in Weyburn, Saskatchewan by parents Wilkie (James) and Florence Hamilton along with her brother James Hamilton.

Kathy attended Western Christian College in what we will call her “formative” years. It was here where she met lifelong friends and also captured the attention of Brian Gordon Cutting in what would become a lifetime full of love, adventure, and laughter.

The two began their married life in 1966 in Sechelt, BC, and over the course of their lives happily stayed in BC calling several places home, including Kamloops, Quesnel, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Blind Bay and finally Salmon Arm.

In all of these places they called home, Kathy would begin an ever growing circle of strong friendships lasting to this day. Of course, it was no coincidence that remaining in BC also kept her close to “The Cousin’s” whom she so dearly cherished.

Along the way and adding to the adventures, Kathy and Brian became the proud parents to their three children, Tracy (Paul), Darin and Krista (Bob) and proud grandparents to Jason, Aidan, Stephanie, Joshua and Shannon and faithful granddog Baxter.

Kathy enjoyed a longstanding career with the Bank of Montreal and even longer friendships flourishing well past retirement.

Kathy stayed true to her giving nature with her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. Life, Learning and Friendship (especially the friends part).

In retirement, travel was key. Europe, Australia, as well as cross country North American road trips. It was no surprise that much of their retirement was spent in Mesa, Arizona where Kathy reconnected with friends old and new (because there is not a word yet for old friends who’ve just met).

Kathy loved a good gathering (the more the merrier), sunshine, summertime, a nice glass of wine and good conversation. Her most blissful moments were when those things came together at once (which was often the case).

Our hearts are broken. Although taken too soon, we are comforted in knowing that we, as her children, were given more than a lifetime of love and memories. We will miss our “momversations”.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shuswap Hospital foundation in Kathy’s memory. www.shuswaphospitalfoundation.org

Share memories and condolences online at www.fischersfuneralservices.com

Fischer’s Funeral ServicesObituary