Kenneth James Finlayson













In Loving Memory (1944-2023) ~

A memorial service for Kenny will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2 pm at the Sorrento Centre in Sorrento. If the Centre is under an evacuation order, the service will be moved to the First United Church in Salmon Arm.

Condolences and memories of Kenny can be shared through his obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com Fischers Funeral Services