It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Larry Segboer at the age of 60. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Becky, son Sean, daughter Stefani, mother Divina, brother Jim and niece Tammy. Larry will be truly missed by trouble brother Doug, and many close friends. Larry was predeceased by his father Clarence.

Larry’s children Sean and Stefani were his pride and joy; his legacy will live on in them. He was a true outdoorsman who loved quadding and fishing. He always had a smirk on his face and a smart-ass comment to say. His sense of humor will be truly missed.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date this summer.

Share online memories and condolences through Larry’s obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com

