February 7, 2019

1953-2019 ~ Lar gave Cancer the “Smith Stink Eye” and showed us all what you were made of, wife Deed, children Sonny(Nat), Sheri, five grandchildren, mother, sisters, brother in laws, nieces, nephews and Lucy are all proud of how you fought.

Lar worked construction his whole life and started his own company in 2007. He worked hard and played hard. A cold beer after work and home to his family.

He couldn’t wait until spring every year, oil change, wax job and riding season began, miles and miles of laughs with good friends and family – Sabbath is in good hands, we’ll ride her hard –

Special thanks to Dr. Humphreys, thank you for the time you gave us, Nurses Mike, Allison and Dr. Bonthuys thank you for your kindness to our family.

A Celebration of Life will follow in May.

Until we meet again my friend, “Keep it full throttle, party hardy, rock & roll, F.I.I.Q.