It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected departure of Lisa Heneghan. Lisa passed away

at the UofA hospital in the company of family and friends. She was just 42. Predeceased by her mother, Joan Heneghan. Her father, James Patrick Heneghan. She is survived by her daughter:

Gracie. She leaves behind: her sister; Sandra-Jane (James), her brothers; Shaun (Grace),

Jonathan (Kristin) and Matthew, as well as nieces and nephews; Katie, Devon, Dana, Cody, Lydia, Evan, Natalie and Elena. Her friend, Maria (an honorary sister) mourns alongside family during this difficult time.

Lisa, born with bright auburn hair and piercing blue eyes was a unique rarity on this earth. But physical characteristics

aside, those that knew, loved and were loved by Lisa understand just how truly unique and special she was to this world. She will be forever missed and infinitely loved.

In lieu of cards and flowers, we ask that those who wish to, please donate to the Canadian Mental Health association and/or the SPCA in memoriam of our beloved, Lisa.